Immutep - Resignation and Appointment of Joint Company Secretary



ASX and NASDAQ listed biotechnology company Immutep Limited (“Immutep“ or the “Company“), advises that Mr Tom Bloomfield has resigned as the joint Company Secretary of the Company and Ms Indira Naidu has been appointed as the new Joint Company Secretary, effective today. Ms Naidu together with Ms Deanne Miller are the persons responsible under Listing Rule 12.6 for communications with ASX.



Ms Naidu joined Immutep in June 2020 and is a member of Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, and a member of Australian Institute of Company Directors. Her experiences include over 16 years of audit and assurance, followed by subsequent experience in finance, statutory reporting and corporate governance with Australian listed companies. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accounting and Financial Management.



