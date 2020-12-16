View All Immutep News

Immutep Upscales Efti Manufacturing



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, has prioritised the recommencement of the process of scaling up the manufacturing of its lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”).



This follows the very encouraging interim results Immutep announced from its efti clinical trials at SITC (10 November 2020) and SABS (10 December 2020) and will be funded by the recent conversion of warrants on Immutep.



