Immutep - Operational Update



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, provides an update on efti clinical programs.



Eftilagimod alpha (“efti”) Update



AIPAC - Phase IIb clinical trial



The Company presented in a spotlight presentation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2020, first Overall Survival (OS) data and is on track to report final overall survival data and overall response rate by mid calendar year 2021. Currently there are more than 66% of events compared to approx. 60% which were the basis of the OS data presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Conference.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



