View All Immutep News

Immutep - Overall Survival data from ph IIb AIPAC breast cancer trial



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to report encouraging first Overall Survival (OS) follow up data from its ongoing Phase IIb AIPAC study evaluating Immutep’s lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha in combination with paclitaxel chemotherapy (“efti group”) in comparison to a combination of placebo and paclitaxel chemotherapy (“comparator group”) in patients with HER2 negative/HR positive metastatic breast cancer (HR+ MBC). These data were selected to be presented in a spotlight presentation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2020, which is being held virtually this week from Texas, USA.



AIPAC Principal Investigator, Hans Wildiers of University Hospital Leuven, Leuven, Belgium, said:



“Improving Overall Survival is a key endpoint when evaluating the benefit of new anticancer drugs. Efti is a new drug targeting the immune system in an innovative way and has the potential to improve outcomes in HER2-negative/hormone receptor positive metastatic breast cancer patients. The AIPAC study investigated efti in combination with first line chemotherapy in this population, a group of about 250,000 patients diagnosed worldwide each year. Although the progression free survival data in the efti group did not show a significant improvement versus the comparator arm in AIPAC earlier this year, the OS data in general looks already very interesting and will mature further. The OS data in subgroups such as those below age 65 years are highly encouraging and may lead to more effective treatment options for metastatic breast cancer patients.”



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document