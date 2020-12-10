View All Immutep News

Immutep's partner EOC pharma to start Ph II trial in MBC



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, is pleased to announce that its Chinese partner, EOC Pharma will commence a new Phase II clinical trial in up to 152 metastatic breast cancer patients in China.



Similar to Immutep’s AIPAC study, the EOC Pharma trial will be a randomised, double-blind, placebocontrolled phase II clinical study with the study endpoints including progression free survival, overall survival and overall response rate. It is expected take place across 20 clinical trial sites in China over 24 months and will evaluate Immutep’s lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti”, designated EOC202 in China) in combination with paclitaxel in HER2-negative/HR positive metastatic breast cancer patients who have progression after endocrine therapy.



