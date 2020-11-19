View All Immutep News

Immutep expands TACTI-002 Collaboration Trial with MSD



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) announces it is advancing clinical development for its lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) through the expansion of its ongoing TACTI-002 study and a new Phase II trial.



TACTI-002 Expansion with Merck & Co, Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA



Immutep has expanded its collaboration trial with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as “MSD” outside the United States and Canada) to include an additional 74 patients with 1st line NSCLC (Part A), the most advanced part of its ongoing Phase II TACTI-002 clinical trial evaluating efti with MSD’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab, an anti PD-1 treatment). The expansion extends Immutep’s existing clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD (announced on 12 March 2018).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



