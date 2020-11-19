View All Immutep News

Immutep completes a A$29.6 million placement



ASX and NASDAQ listed biotechnology company Immutep Limited (“Immutep“ or the “Company“), is pleased to announce that it has today successfully completed a A$29.6 million share placement to professional, institutional and sophisticated investors (Placement).



Immutep CEO Marc Voigt said: “The support received from existing and new high-quality investors demonstrates strong interest and confidence in Immutep’s clinical program. This financing provides funding certainty and significant growth opportunities for Immutep and I would like to thank existing shareholders for their continued support and welcome our new investors to the register.”



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document