View All Immutep News

Immutep Announces Encouraging Phase II TACTI-002 data reported at SITC 2020



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) announces encouraging new interim data from its ongoing Phase II TACTI-002 study evaluating the combination of eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) with MSD’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab).



The data was presented by TACTI-002 Principal Investigator, Dr Matthew Krebs of the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, UK at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary 2020 Annual Meeting as part of a late breaker poster presentation and poster walk for highly scored abstracts.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document