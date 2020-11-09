View All Immutep News

Immutep Announces Australian Patent Grant for IMP701



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or the “Company”) announces the grant of patent no. 2015229103 entitled “Antibody molecules to LAG3 and uses thereof” by the Australian Patent Office.



This new Australian patent builds on the corresponding US patents announced in March 2018 and July 2020, a European patent announced in November 2019, and a Japanese patent announced in September 2019. The Australian patent is directed to LAG525, pharmaceutical compositions comprising LAG525, the use of LAG525 in the treatment of cancer or infectious disease, nucleic acid molecules that code for the LAG525 antibody, and to various combination treatments comprising LAG525 and a second therapeutic agent or procedure.



