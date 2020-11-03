View All Immutep News

Immutep to present TACTI-002 phase 2 data at SITC 2020



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, is pleased to announce more mature interim data from its phase II TACTI-002 study of eftilagimod alpha (“efti”) has been accepted as a late breaker poster presentation and poster walk for highly scored abstracts at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary 2020 Annual Meeting, which is taking place as a virtual event from 9-14 November, US Eastern Standard Time (US EST).



SITC is the world’s leading member society of medical professionals dedicated to advancing cancer immunotherapy and biological therapy. Its Annual Meeting is a multidisciplinary educational and interactive conference focused on improving cancer patient outcomes.



