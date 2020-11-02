View All Immutep News

Immutep - Lapse of Unlisted Options



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) advises that 79,311 unlisted options (ASX Code: IMMAL) over fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (exercise price of $0.568, expiry on 30 October 2020) have lapsed in accordance with the terms of the options.



Total remaining securities under ASX Code: IMMAL are as follows:



• 102,628 options at an exercise price of $0.398 expiring on 7 March 2021

• 847,600 options at an exercise price of $0.248 expiring on 4 August 2025



About Immutep



Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximize value to shareholders. Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM) and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the United States.



