Immutep to Collaborate with LabCorp to Develop Oncology Services and Products



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Licence and Collaboration Agreement with Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, known as LabCorp (NYSE: LH) that will support the development of immuno-oncology products or services.



“Over the years, Immutep has generated a significant amount of know-how in immuno-oncology, specifically in terms of LAG-3”, said Marc Voigt, CEO of Immutep.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



