Immutep - Results of Meeting



The results of Immutep Limited’s (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) Annual General Meeting held on 27 October 2020 are set out in the attached document as required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) which summarises the poll voting results and the proxy votes for each of the resolutions passed.



In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2, please be advised that all resolutions in the Company’s 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM Notice) were passed by the requisite majorities at today’s Annual General Meeting. All resolutions were passed and decided by way of poll.



