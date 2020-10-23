View All Immutep News

Immutep - COVID-19 phase 2 investigator initiated trial commences



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce it has signed a Material Transfer Agreement (“Agreement”) with the University Hospital Pilsen, Czech Republic to enable an investigator-initiated randomised Phase II clinical trial evaluating its lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) in hospitalised patients with COVID-19. The necessary approvals from the Czech Republic’s State Institute for Drug Control (SUKLcompetent authority) and ethics committee have now been obtained, enabling the recruitment of patients to commence immediately. Initial interim results are expected to be reported from early 2021.



The study, called “Eftilagimod Alpha Treatment by immune modulation in COVID-19 disease” or EAT COVID (EudraCT n° 2020-002009-25), aims to boost a patient’s immune response to prevent the patient from developing severe COVID-19 symptoms that require intensive care and can lead to respiratory failure and death. As an antigen presenting cell (APC) activator, efti could help to control the viral load in hospitalised patients by boosting CD8 effector T cells.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document