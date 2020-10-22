View All Immutep News

Immutep Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, provides an update on the ongoing development of its product candidates, eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) and IMP761, and the activity of its new and existing partners.



“Over the quarter, we have continued to report further supportive data from our trials of efti in multiple cancers. This has built a strong pool of data to discuss with potential out licensing and collaboration partners. We already have committed partnerships in place with five of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies: Merck, Pfizer, Merck MSD, Novartis and GSK, plus our partner in China, EOC Pharma, giving us confidence that we can build on our LAG-3 leadership position,” said Marc Voigt, CEO of Immutep.



