Immutep to present AIPAC Overall Survival data at SABCS 2020



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce that interim Overall Survival (OS) resultsfrom its Phase IIb AIPAC study has been selected to be presented in a spotlight presentation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2020, which is being held virtually in December 2020 from Texas, USA.



