Immutep - Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

25 Sep 2020 11:16 AM


Immutep Limited (the Company) is convening its 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 10:30 am (AEDT) on Tuesday, 27th October 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related issues, the AGM will be held virtually this year. Therefore, the Company encourages shareholders to consider participating in the AGM virtually through an online platform at https://web.lumiagm.com or via the Lumi AGM App through a computer or a mobile device. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

