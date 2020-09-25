View All Immutep News

Immutep - Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form



Immutep Limited (the Company) is convening its 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 10:30 am (AEDT) on Tuesday, 27th October 2020.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related issues, the AGM will be held virtually this year. Therefore, the Company encourages shareholders to consider participating in the AGM virtually through an online platform at https://web.lumiagm.com or via the Lumi AGM App through a computer or a mobile device.



