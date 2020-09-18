View All Immutep News

Immutep reports improving results from INSIGHT-004 trial



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) is pleased to report further interim data from its ongoing INSIGHT-004 Phase I clinical trial. The data were presented at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020 on 17 September 2020, CEST (poster ID number 1032P) by trial investigator at Institute of Clinical Cancer Research, Krankenhaus Nordwest (IKF), PD Dr. Thorsten Götze.



INSIGHT-004 is evaluating the combination of Immutep’s lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (“IMP321” or “efti”) with avelumab (Bavenico), a human anti-PD-L1 antibody, in 12 patients with different solid tumours, primarily gastrointestinal. It is being conducted under Immutep’s collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., which are co-developing and co-commercialising avelumab.



INSIGHT-004 is the fourth arm (Stratum D) of the investigator-initiated INSIGHT trial which is conducted by IKF in Frankfurt, Germany.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document