Immutep - Improving results from stage 1 of TACTI-002 ph II trial



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) announces new interim data from its ongoing Phase II TACTI-002 study. The data was presented in two poster presentations at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020 on 17 September 2020 and relates to the cut-off date of 21 August 2020.



The posters are available on Immutep’s website at https://www.immutep.com/investorsmedia/presentations.html



TACTI-002 is being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as “MSD” outside the United States and Canada). The study is evaluating the combination of Immutep’s lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) with MSD’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in up to 109 patients with 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC, Part C) or non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in 1st and 2nd line (Parts A and B, respectively).



