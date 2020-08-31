View All Immutep News

Immutep & Monash Uni receive funding grant for LAG-3 Research



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) is pleased to announce that the Australian Research Council (ARC) has awarded Immutep and research partner Monash University a A$671,427 grant under the ARC‘s Linkage Project scheme to support their research collaboration into Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3) for a further three years.



The collaboration between Immutep and Monash University’s Biomedicine Discovery Institute (BDI) commenced in 2017 and the parties have been investigating the structure of LAG-3 and how it binds to its main ligand, MHC Class II. This new funding will allow further investigation and provide insights into the way LAG-3 controls T cell function, and may ultimately lead to the development of a new generation of innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases or infectious diseases.



