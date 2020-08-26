View All Immutep News

Immutep announces new data to be presented at ESMO for eftilagimod alpha



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, pleased to announce new data is scheduled to be presented in four poster presentations at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020 which is being held from 19 to 21 September 2020, Central European Summer Time (CEST).



The new data will be presented from Immutep’s phase II TACTI-002 and the investigator-initiated phase I clinical trial, INSIGHT which includes INSIGHT-004. All four poster presentations relate to the Company’s lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”). Immutep will announce the data to the market and make the posters available on its website.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



