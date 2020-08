View All Immutep News

Recruitment of stage 1 of part B in TACTI-002 study complete



Highlights:

• 23 patients with second line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) participating in Stage 1, Part B

• Total of 87 patients out of up to 109 patients (80%) are enrolled and participating in the trial, with recruitment continuing for stage 2 of Part C at present

• Further data from TACTI-002 expected throughout calendar year 2020



