Immutep granted US patent for eftilagimod alpha



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce the grant of a new patent (number 10,736,940) entitled “Combined Preparations for the Treatment of Cancer” by the United States Patent Office.



This United States patent follows the grant of the corresponding European, Australian and Japanese patents (announced 23 May 2019, 21 June 2019 and 7 May 2020, respectively) and protects Immutep’s intellectual property relating to combined therapeutic preparations comprising its lead active immunotherapy candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) and a chemotherapy agent.



The chemotherapy agent is either a platinum-based anti-neoplastic agent, such as oxaliplatin or carboplatin, or a topoisomerase I inhibitor, such as topotecan.



