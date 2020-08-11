View All Immutep News

Immutep Announces Lapse of Unlisted Options



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) advises that 37,144,524 unlisted options (ASX Code: IMMAL) over fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (exercise price of $0.235, expiry on 4 August 2020) have lapsed in accordance with the terms of the options.



Total remaining securities under ASX Code: IMMAL are as follows:



• 79,311 options at an exercise price of $0.568 expiring on 30 October 2020

• 102,628 options at an exercise price of $0.398 expiring on 7 March 2021

• 847,600 options at an exercise price of $0.248 expiring on 4 August 2025



