Immutep Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, provides an update on the ongoing development of its product candidates, eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) and IMP761, the activity of its partners, and the minimal impacts to the business from the COVID-19 pandemic.



Protecting the health of patients recruited into our clinical trials and our employees continues to be a focus for Immutep during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pleasingly, none of our employees have been infected with the virus. We have also been working closely with the clinical sites and regulators to monitor the situation and make any necessary adjustments to trial protocols to diminish risks to patients.



