Immutep Completes Recruitment for Part A of TACTI-002 trial



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, is pleased to report it has enrolled and safely dosed the last patient for stage 2 of Part A (1st line NSCLC) of its TACTI-002 Phase II study, completing recruitment for Part A.



TACTI-002 is being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as “MSD” outside the United States and Canada) and is evaluating the combination of Immutep’s lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) with MSD’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab).



