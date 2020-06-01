View All Immutep News

Immutep announces improving data from TACTI-002 ph II trial



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) announces new interim data from its ongoing Phase II TACTI-002 study. This data relates to the cut-off date of 4 May 2020 and shows improving efficacy results. The results were presented as a poster short talk by trial investigator, Dr Enriqueta Felip, of Vall d’Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona, Spain, at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting. The poster presentation from Dr. Felip is available on the company’s website (click here).



TACTI-002 is being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as “MSD” outside the United States and Canada). The study is evaluating the combination of the Company’s lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) with MSD’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in up to 109 patients with second line Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC) or Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) in first and second line.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document