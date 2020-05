View All Immutep News

Immutep Receives A$3.6 Million R&D Tax Incentive from French Government



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep“or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments forcancer and autoimmune diseases, is pleased to announce that it has received a €2,173,454 (~A$3,630,000) research and development (R&D) tax incentive payment in cash from the FrenchGovernment under its Crédit d’Impôt Recherche scheme (CIR).



