Immutep granted Japanese patent for eftilagimod alpha



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce the grant of a new patent (number 6691054) entitled “Combined Preparations for the Treatment of Cancer” by the Japanese Patent Office.



This Japanese patent follows the grant of the corresponding European and Australian patents (announced 23 May 2019 and 21 June 2019, respectively) and protects Immutep’s intellectual property relating to combined therapeutic preparations comprising its lead active immunotherapy candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) and a chemotherapy agent. The chemotherapy agent is oxaliplatin, carboplatin, or topotecan.



