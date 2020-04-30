View All Immutep News

Immutep, INSIGHT-004 and TACTI-002 data to be presented at ASCO



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce new data are scheduled to be presented in two poster presentations during the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) Annual Meeting, a leading global scientific meeting for oncology professionals, taking place from 29 May – 31 May 2020. This year ASCO is being held in a virtual format due to restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Abstracts and poster presentations will be published on the ASCO website (click here) at 8 a.m. ET on Friday, May 29, 2020. In addition, Immutep will make the data available on its website following its publication at ASCO, at www.immutep.com.



For further information, please download the attached PDF. Download this document