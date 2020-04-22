View All Immutep News

Immutep, Enrollment completed for the INSIGHT-004 Study



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced that the last patient has been enrolled and safely dosed for the second cohort of the INSIGHT-004 Phase I clinical trial. This completes enrollment for the study.



The trial evaluates the combination of eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), an antigen presenting cell activator, with a standard dose of avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody, in patients with advanced solid malignancies. Avelumab is co-developed and co-commercialized by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc. Initial results from the cohort of the INSIGHT-004 study are expected to be presented at a major medical conference in the second quarter of 2020.



