Immutep TACTI-002 Data Presentation at the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting 2020



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “theCompany”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced that interim Phase II TACTI-002 clinical data has been selected for a poster short talk presentation as part of the high-impact paper presentation program at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting, scheduled for 27 and 28 April.



