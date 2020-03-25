View All Immutep News

Immutep reports supportive efficacy data from AIPAC study



Highlights:

• Progression Free Survival (PFS) Hazard Ratio improvement for eftilagimod alpha (efti) group versusplacebo at the 6-month landmark

• Increased Overall Response Rate (ORR) of 48.3% in the efti group versus 38.4% in the placebo group

• Immutep will advance discussions with regulatory authorities regarding the next clinical developmentsteps for efti

• Global webcast at 8am AEDT on Thursday March 26th / 5pm US EDT on Wednesday March 25th,webcast details below



