Immuteps Partner, EOC Pharma, Reports Completion of Recruitment of Phase I Study of Efti

Highlights:

• Last patient enrolled and safely dosed, completing patient recruitment for EOC Pharma’s phase I studyin metastatic breast cancer (MBC)

• Data expected throughout 2020, with study completion in Q4 CY2020• Registration trial in MBC in China is planned



