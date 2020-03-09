View All Immutep News

Immutep receives 2nd IND approval for efti from US FDA



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announces the approval of its Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application by the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”).



The FDA approval of the IND allows Immutep to initiate its planned AIPAC-002 Phase I clinical study in metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients. Immutep will commence the study, subject to the completion of other preparatory steps and pending positive results from its larger AIPAC Phase IIb study, which are expected to be reported by the end of March 2020.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document