Immutep reports positive TACTI-002 data



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announces interim data from its ongoing Phase II TACTI-002 study. The results are being presented today at the 34th German Cancer Congress in Berlin by Principal Investigator, Dr. Bernhard Doger of START Madrid, Spain. The Company will also present this interim data and provide a further update on its clinical programs in a global webcast, details below. The data relates to use of the Company’s lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), a soluble LAG-3 protein, as part of a combination treatment with pembrolizumab. The activation of antigenpresenting cells (APC) and subsequent T cell recruitment with efti may lead to stronger anti-tumourresponses than observed with pembrolizumab alone.



