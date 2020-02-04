View All Immutep News

Immutep to present TACTI-002 data at German Cancer Congress



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, advises that more mature interim TACTI-002 clinical data will be presented at the 34th German Cancer Congress taking place in Berlin from 19th to 22nd February 2020.



The data relates to use of the Company’s lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), a soluble LAG-3 protein based on the LAG-3 immune control mechanism, as part of a combination treatment with pembrolizumab. It will be presented by TACTI-002 clinical trial Principal Investigator, Dr. Bernhard Doger of START Madrid, Spain on 19 February at 5 pm CEST. The abstract was submitted as a late-breaking abstract.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



