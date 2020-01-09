View All Immutep News

Immutep expands Part C of TACTI-002 due to positive data



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, provides an update on its TACTI-002 and AIPAC studies for its lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”). The requisite number of predefined patient responses was observed in stage 1 of Part C. The decision by the DMC to recommend opening stage 2 recruitment follows its review of preliminary safety and efficacy data and is based on a predefined efficacy threshold.



