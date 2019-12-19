View All Immutep News

Immutep, INSIGHT-004 clinical trial update



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, provides an update on the INSIGHT-004 Phase I clinical trial to evaluate the combination of eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody, in patients with advanced solid malignancies.



Following full recruitment of the first cohort of 6 patients receiving avelumab (standard dose) and efti (6 mg), Immutep’s partner IKF has now commenced the recruitment of patients into the second cohort (standard dose avelumab, with 30 mg efti) which will involve also 6 participants.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document