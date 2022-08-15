View All Imdex News

Imdex - BLAST DOG Contract Announcement



Breakthrough mining support technology BLAST DOG, developed in Australia by global mining-tech company IMDEX Limited (IMDEX or the Company), will be used at Iron Bridge Operations in the Pilbara under a new three-year agreement, executed by IMDEX and Iron Bridge, announced today.



Iron Bridge is an unincorporated joint venture between Fortescue Metals Group (Fortescue) subsidiary FMG Iron Bridge and Formosa Steel IB. The agreement is the first commercial application of IMDEX’s BLAST DOG.



The agreement provides for the staged utilisation of BLAST DOGs which IMDEX estimates will generate revenue of $13m over the initial term.



The BLAST DOG is a commodity agnostic blast hole sensing and physicals measurement technology and is semi-autonomously deployed for logging material properties and blast hole characteristics at high spatial density across the bench and mine.



