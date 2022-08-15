View All Imdex News

IMDEX FY22 Results Annoucement



Leading global Mining-Tech company, Imdex Limited (IMDEX or the Company), today announced its full year results for the 2022 financial year (FY22). The Company delivered record revenue, record earnings and continued EBITDA margin expansion. Underpinning the results were significant operational achievements and continued delivery on its strategy for sustainable growth.



FY22 Financial Highlights (compared to FY21 at 30 June)



-- Record revenue of $341.8m up 29.3% (up 26.5% on a constant currency basis)

-- Record EBITDA of $104.9m up 38.9% (up 33.8% on a constant currency basis)

-- EBITDA margin of 30.7% up from 28.5%

-- NPAT of $44.7m up 41.0%

-- Strong balance sheet with a net cash position of $24.2m

-- ROE of 16.2% and ROCE of 19.3%, up from 13.3% and 15.5% respectively

-- EPS of 11.3cps up 41.3%

-- Paid an interim fully franked dividend of 1.5cps and declared a final fully franked dividend of 1.9cps, a 42% increase in the full year dividend



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document