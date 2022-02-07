View All Imdex News

Imdex 1H22 Results Annoucement



Record Results Highlight Strength of Underlying IMDEX Core Business



Leading global Mining-Tech company, Imdex Limited (IMDEX or the Company), today announced its half year results for the 2022 financial year (1H22). The Company delivered record results, increased its interim dividend and continued to drive its strategy for sustainable growth in a dynamic market.



1H22 Financial Highlights (Compared to 1H21)



-- Record half year revenue of $167.8m up 34.9% (up 35.3% on a constant currency basis)

-- Record EBITDA of $51.5m up 55.1% (up 54.8% on a constant currency basis)

-- Record NPAT of $24.4m up 80.8%

-- Pre-tax cash from operations to EBITDA conversion rate of 75%

-- Robust balance sheet with a strong net cash position of $30m2

-- Declared a 1H22 fully franked interim dividend of 1.5 cps



For more information, download the attached PDF.



