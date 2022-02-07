Media ReleasesImdex

View All Imdex News


Imdex 1H22 Results Annoucement

07 Feb 2022 08:25 AM


Record Results Highlight Strength of Underlying IMDEX Core Business

Leading global Mining-Tech company, Imdex Limited (IMDEX or the Company), today announced its half year results for the 2022 financial year (1H22). The Company delivered record results, increased its interim dividend and continued to drive its strategy for sustainable growth in a dynamic market.

1H22 Financial Highlights (Compared to 1H21)

-- Record half year revenue of $167.8m up 34.9% (up 35.3% on a constant currency basis)
-- Record EBITDA of $51.5m up 55.1% (up 54.8% on a constant currency basis)
-- Record NPAT of $24.4m up 80.8%
-- Pre-tax cash from operations to EBITDA conversion rate of 75%
-- Robust balance sheet with a strong net cash position of $30m2
-- Declared a 1H22 fully franked interim dividend of 1.5 cps

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.