View All IVE Group News

IVE Group Announces Half Year Results to 31 December 2023



Financial results for the Six Months to 31 December 2023



IVE Group Limited is pleased to announce its financial results for the six months to 31 December 2023.



The Group delivered a solid first half performance with revenue, EBITDA and margins up on a strong (record) prior corresponding period (pcp).



EBIT included a non-recurring Ovato (Warwick Farm) loss of $5.6m, while NPAT was also impacted by higher net finance costs.



Normalised for the Warwick Farm loss, NPAT was $26.6m, up 9.4% on pcp, and EPS was 17.3¢ps, up 5.1% on pcp. EBITDA margin improved to 13.7% from 12.9% pcp on the same basis.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document