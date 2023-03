View All IVE Group News

IVE Group - S&P DJI Announces March 2023 Quarterly Rebalance



SYDNEY, MARCH 3, 2023: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today the changes in the S&P/ASX Indices, effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 20, 2023, as a result of the March quarterly review.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document