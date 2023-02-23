Media ReleasesIVE Group

IVE Group Announces Half Year Results to 31 December 2022

23 Feb 2023 09:44 AM


IVE Group Limited (IVE, the Company or the Group) is pleased to announce its financial results for the six months to 31 December 2022.

As evidenced by the financial metrics outlined below, IVE delivered a strong first half performance underpinned by an impressive uplift in revenue and associated further leveraging of the recalibrated cost base to drive strong earnings growth. The solid performance was broad-based and reflects the Group’s leading industry vertical positioning, tier 1 clients and diversified revenues. 

The result also included a modest contribution from the acquisition of Ovato which completed on 13 September 2022.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

