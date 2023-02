View All IVE Group News

IVE Group - Half Year Financial Results - timing and conference call



IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL), intends releasing its financial results for the 6 months ending 31 December 2022 on Thursday 23rd February, 2023.



Investors and analysts are invited to join a Zoom briefing hosted by Geoff Selig (Executive Chairman), Matt Aitken (CEO) and Darren Dunkley (CFO) which will be held at 11:00AM Australian Eastern Daylight Savings Time.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



