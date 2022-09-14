IVE Group - Highly accretive acquisition of Ovato assets completed

IVE Group Ltd (IVE) today announces that it has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the printing and finishing assets of Ovato Limited (Ovato) for a net purchase consideration (including transaction costs) of $16m.
The net purchase consideration was funded from existing facilities.
Integration and associated capital expenditure costs of approximately $22m are expected to be incurred progressively over an 18-month integration period.
