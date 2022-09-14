Media ReleasesIVE Group

IVE Group - Highly accretive acquisition of Ovato assets completed

14 Sep 2022 09:32 AM


IVE Group Ltd (IVE) today announces that it has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the printing and finishing assets of Ovato Limited (Ovato) for a net purchase consideration (including transaction costs) of $16m.

The net purchase consideration was funded from existing facilities.

Integration and associated capital expenditure costs of approximately $22m are expected to be incurred progressively over an 18-month integration period.

