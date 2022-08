View All IVE Group News

IVE Group - AXX: IVE's acquisition of Ovato not opposed



The ACCC will not oppose IVE Group’s (ASX: IGL) proposed acquisition of Ovato Limited (ASX: OVT).



IVE and Ovato overlap in heatset web-offset printing, which is used to produce a range of printed materials in Australia, including magazines and retail catalogues.



