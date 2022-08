View All IVE Group News

IVE Group - ACCC Decision Regarding Acquisition of Ovato Assets



On 29 August 2022, IVE Group Limited (IVE, ASX:IGL) announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Ovato Limited (Administrators Appointed) (Ovato). That agreement is subject to an ACCC clearance decision and the satisfaction of other customary conditions.



