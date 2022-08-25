Media ReleasesIVE Group

IVE Group - Financial Results for the Year Ending 30 June 2022

25 Aug 2022 08:37 AM


IVE Group Limited (IVE or the Company) is pleased to announce its financial results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2022, where the financial performance was consistent with earnings guidance provided with the release of the Group’s 2022 interim result.

The operational performance and significant uplift in earnings over the prior corresponding period (PCP) once again demonstrate IVE’s underlying solid fundamentals and growth potential.

Financial Performance

-- Revenue $759.0m +15.6% on PCP
-- EBITDA $96.6m +13.3% on PCP
-- NPAT $33.1m +66.1% on PCP
-- EPS 23.1 cents per share +71.1% on PCP
-- Operating cash conversion to EBITDA 95%
-- Net debt $76.8m
-- Cash on hand $67.0m
-- Final dividend 8.0 cents per share fully franked

For more information, download the attached PDF.

